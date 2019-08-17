RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Triad man tried to stab someone after entering a home and stealing items on Friday.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Camellia Lane in Randleman after a burglary was reported.

Police found Donald Baker in the home when they arrived. The victim and a witness told authorities they found Baker in the home stealing things. Baker pulled out a large knife and tried to stab the victim in the stomach, according to a release. The victim then tackled Baker and started fighting him.

Baker, 49, was transported to Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property. The Sheriff's Office said Baker's last known address was in Asheboro.

