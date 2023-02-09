Man arrested after seen walking around with a gun on South Regional Rd in Guilford Co.

Deputies said a man was seen walking around with a gun on Highway 68 in Guilford County. He has since been arrested.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies.

A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68.

He was taken into custody without incident.

No one was threatened and no one was injured.

This story is developing.

