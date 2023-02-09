Man arrested after seen walking around with a gun on South Regional Rd in Guilford Co.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies.
A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68.
He was taken into custody without incident.
No one was threatened and no one was injured.
This story is developing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.