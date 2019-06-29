GREENSBORO, N.C. — An hours long standoff is over between Greensboro Police and a man on Clover Lane.

Police charged the man and took him into Guilford County jail. They haven't released his name or the charges.

Police say the man hid inside a home after he allegedly assaulted an officer last night.

Ron Glenn, Public Information Officer with GPD, says police responded to a domestic incident at the home around 8:30 p.m.

Glenn says the man tried to run over his estranged girlfriend with his car, and when an officer confronted him, he assaulted the officer.

Police say the man then ran inside the house. Police say he was the only one inside. They didn't know if he has a weapon.

Police say the officer was not seriously injured. They did not say how the officer was assaulted.

Police did not have information on the woman's injuries, but said EMS was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information on charges.