Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Winston-Salem

Bria Robinson was found shot on Flag Street earlier this month. Police said they're investigating her death as a result of domestic violence.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found shot in a driveway.

Police arrested Jeremy Alexander in Henry County, Georgia. He is currently being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and depending on the investigation, additional charges are possible.

At the time of the investigation, Jeremy Alexander also had outstanding Warrants for Arrest for Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation, Forgery of an Instrument, two counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense, Assault on a Child Under 12, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Bria’s mom Lisa Davis expressed her thoughts on her late daughter in an interview with WFMY News 2.

Davis said her daughter was a great mother to her almost two-year-old son Jace.

"That's all she talked about was Jace," Davis said. "Jace was her world, he was (her) everything."

Davis will now raise her grandson Jace and wants everyone to remember her daughter the way she will.

"Bria was, as you can see the life of the party, she was very well known, everyone loved her, just lovely child," Davis said.