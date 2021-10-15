Man arrested, facing charges, after woman hospitalized following shooting in Eden

According to Eden police, the shooting happened on Mill Avenue after 1 a.m. back on Oct. 9.

EDEN, N.C. — A man was arrested last weekend and is now facing charges after a woman was hospitalized after being shot.

According to Eden police, the shooting happened on Mill Avenue after 1 a.m. back on Oct. 9.

After arriving, officers arrived and found Angela Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.

Williams was taken to a local, trauma care, medical facility where she is listed in serious but okay condition, according to police.

Investigators were called to the scene to begin the investigation. Detectives said police quickly learned this was a domestic related incident and identified Donald Ray Newman, 56, of Danville, Virginia as being involved in the incident.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, investigators learned that at the time of this incident there was an outstanding Domestic Violence Protective Order against Newman.

Detectives said as the investigation progressed, investigators found Newman, who was admitted into a Virginia hospital at approximately 6 a.m. Oct. 9.

Police said Newman is facing charges for one count attempted first degree murder and one count first degree burglary.