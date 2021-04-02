Man charged murder in deadly shooting outside Greensboro nightclub

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in the parking lot of a nightclub on November 27.
Police said Marcus Allen McClinton, 31, shot Brandon Jaquay Crawford, 39, outside of the Cheetah Club on Guilford College Road. Crawford was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS but died from his injuries.
Police charged McClinton with first-degree murder, shooting into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.