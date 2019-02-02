RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A man was arrested for indecent exposure in a Randolph County neighborhood.

Last Sunday, Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call regarding a man exposing himself in the area of Fuller Mill Road. Once there, the suspect was asked to leave.

After investigation of the incident and a statement from the victim, deputies identified the man as 37-year-old Ricky Allen Ward.

Ward was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, felony breaking and entering buildings intent, felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor second degree trespassing, and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Ward was also served an outstanding order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation/out of county from Davidson County.

He received a $30,000 secured bond.