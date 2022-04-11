Man behind bars after machete attack in Randolph County

Police said a 26-year-old male is behind bars after chasing a man and a woman around a car with a machete.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after a machete attack in Randolph County Sunday.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a shooting on Albemarle Road. Asheboro police were close to the location, so they headed to the area. When officers got there, they saw people fighting in the parking lot.

Officers found Trevor Aaron Holmes and arrested him as the suspect in the attack. Deputies took over when they arrived and found out that Holmes was chasing a man and a woman around a car. The woman was cut on her hand and the man was left uninjured. EMS was called to care for the woman at the scene.

Holmes is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies took Holmes to the Detention Center and placed him behind bars under a $35,000 bond.

