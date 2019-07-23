BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police have arrested a man they say stole a car with kids inside.

It happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Academy Sports and Outdoors on Huffman Mill Road.

Police say a 10-year-old and a 9-year-old were in the car when it was stolen. Their parents were loading shopping bags into the car when a man jumped into the driver's seat and took off.

The kids were let out of the car, not far from where they were taken.

Police arrested 51-year-old Johnell Chance.

He is facing several charges including two counts of Second Degree Kidnapping.