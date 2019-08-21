ELON, N.C. — Elon Police say a man suspected of more than a dozen break-ins was caught in the act of another one.

Police got a call a little past 3 a.m. Wednesday about someone trying to kick in a door at a home on West Trollinger Avenue.

Police arrested 31-year-old Brandon Otill Thompson after they found evidence linking him to 16 other home break-ins in Elon.

The police department commended the witness who called in for quickly getting an accurate description of the person. The caller has asked to remain anonymous.

