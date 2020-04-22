BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police arrested a man charged in connection with stalking women who were exercising.

The Mebane Police Department said over the past week they received numerous calls from victims. The victims claimed the man would approach them while they were exercising. They told police the man was in an SUV and that he tried to get them to get inside his vehicle. The man was driving a black mid-1990’s model SUV. The incidents occurred on East Stagecoach Road and North Fifth Street. Police said the man was targeting women who were exercising alone.

Police said one of the victims reported the man’s vehicle registration plate number. Police then developed a suspect and identified him. They arrested Darrion Juwan Robinson who’s charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking.

Robinson was placed in the Alamance County Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

