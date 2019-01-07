Greensboro Police arrested a man connected to several recent business break-ins along E. Market Street on Monday.

Police say Nigel Lee Graves, 25, is accused of break-ins that happened at Tasty Grill, Pizzario Grill, Pepe El Toro Taqueria and Shear'd & Nail'd in June.

Graves is charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, and five counts of felony possession of stolen property, according to a release.

Graves is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

