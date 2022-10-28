Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart

Deputies said Fritz St. Louis is accused of breaking into cars in North Carolina and Missouri. They believe he is a part of a group called the Felony Lane Gang

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road near Saxapahaw, N.C. about a vehicle break-in. When deputies arrived, a victim said the window of his 2017 Kia Soul had been smashed out.

He said his friend's purse, which included their driver's license and several debit/credit cards, was stolen from the Kia. While deputies were on the scene, the owner of the purse received a notification about one of her cards being used at a Walmart in Mebane.

That's when detectives were able to obtain photographs of a suspect and a receipt from Walmart. Detectives tracked gift cards bought by the suspect and found out they were used in Raleigh to buy money orders.

Detectives then tracked the money orders to Fritz St. Louis Jr. of Raleigh. Deputies identified him from photographs at Walmart and Food Lion where another fraudulent purchase was made.

Investigators had no idea where St. Louis was until they got a call from Charles County Missouri Sheriff's Office.

Detectives in Missouri reported they had chased breaking and entering suspects from a local park. After catching the suspects, they identified St. Louis as one of the offenders and Torian Fields of Raleigh as the second person involved.

Forensic technology was approved by a search warrant so, detectives linked evidence back to the Alamance County incident from August. St. Louis was arrested and is behind bars in Wake County.

Fields is not arrested yet.

St. Louis is facing the following charges:

One count of felony break or enter a motor vehicle

Four counts of felony financial card theft

One count of felony identity theft

One count of felony obtain property by false pretense

One count of misdemeanor injury to personal property