Man arrested in relation to shooting that injured 5-year-old girl: police

Martayvin Leeshawn Clark, 20, also known as 'Moose,' was arrested Wednesday according to a release.

A man was arrested Wednesday in relation to a shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl on May 29.

According to the Reidsville Police Department, Martayvin Leeshawn Clark, 20, also known as “Moose,” was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two other men, Nickellion Womack,19, and Bro Hayes, 34, turned themselves in at the beginning of June in relation to the incident.

On May 29, 2021, around 2:40 p.m., officers with the Reidsville Police Department responded to the 300 block of North West Market Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the 5-year-old who had been struck by a bullet. The child was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

It was later revealed that officers believed that the shooting was the result of careless gunfire and the child was in good condition at the hospital.