GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made from a deadly shooting at a BP gas station in Greensboro.

Taheem Timothy Jermaine Humphrey was arrested in Lancaster, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon for his suspected role in the death of Furmann Leshawn Bailey. Bailey, 20, was found dead in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound at the E. Gate City Blvd. gas station the night of May 15.

RELATED: Man Shot, Killed at Gas Station in Greensboro Identified: Police

Police were looking for someone who drove off after the shooting.

Humphrey, 27, is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center pending extradition to North Carolina. Humphrey is also charged with Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users