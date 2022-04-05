x
Man arrested more than a year later in Greensboro death investigation

Police said Rodon Edgar Boswell was arrested Monday in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they’ve arrested a man in connection with a death investigation.

Police said Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested Monday in an area on Veasley Street. Police said he was a suspect in the death of Aron Raymond Smith, 23, of Greensboro.

Police said Smith was shot on Dec. 28, 2020, in the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

WFMY News 2 is waiting to find out what charges Boswell is facing in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

