RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Saturday on drug charges in Randolph County. His arrest came after officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious car on Southmont Dr. Officers say Robert Pugh, who wasn't in the car at the time, told them the car was his. Pugh was talking to someone at a house near where the car was parked.

While talking to Pugh, officers said they observed drug paraphernalia on him and he admitted was his. Pugh was searched and methamphetamines and other paraphernalia were found, the officers said.

Pugh was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Pugh was given a $7,500 secured bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users