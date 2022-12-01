x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man arrested in Winston-Salem after allegedly shooting into several houses

Franklin Parker is in jail on a $150,000.00 secured bond.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces a slew of charges after Winston-Salem police said he shot into several houses. 

Police took Franklin Parker into custody late Wednesday night. They believe he shot into a home on Hemlock Drive and a home on North Glenn Avenue late Tuesday night. No one was hurt. 

Police charged Parker with:

  • 2 counts of Discharging Firearm Enclosure G.S. 14-34.9
  • 2 counts of Discharging Firearm Occupied Dwelling G.S. 14-34.1(B)
  • 2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill G.S. 14-32(C)
  • Discharging Firearm in City Limits

He is in jail on a $150,000.00 secured bond.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Triad, NC businesses look to bring in workers laid off by United Furniture

Before You Leave, Check This Out