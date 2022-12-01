WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces a slew of charges after Winston-Salem police said he shot into several houses.
Police took Franklin Parker into custody late Wednesday night. They believe he shot into a home on Hemlock Drive and a home on North Glenn Avenue late Tuesday night. No one was hurt.
Police charged Parker with:
- 2 counts of Discharging Firearm Enclosure G.S. 14-34.9
- 2 counts of Discharging Firearm Occupied Dwelling G.S. 14-34.1(B)
- 2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill G.S. 14-32(C)
- Discharging Firearm in City Limits
He is in jail on a $150,000.00 secured bond.