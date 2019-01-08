GRAHAM, N.C. — A man accused of breaking into a home and assaulting an 11-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday. Brandon Oliver broke into a house on Sylvan School Road in Graham on July 3, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the house and was told a child was assaulted during the break-in. After his arrest, Oliver was taken to the Alamance County Jail and received a $150,000 secured bond.

He's facing charges of Felony First Degree Burglary and Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child.

This case remains under investigation and more charges are possible. Anyone with information should call the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users