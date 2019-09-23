RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A state trooper and Randolph County deputy were assaulted while trying to arrest a man for drunk driving on Saturday, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Skyhaven Road in the Randleman area due to an intoxicated person. As the deputy approached the area, Highway Patrol was out with a man who had been involved in an accident nearby. The trooper asked the man to step away from his driver door several times and when the trooper opened the driver's door, the man assault the trooper. The deputy was able to apprehend the man, but was assaulted in the process.

A second deputy arrived to transport the man in a cage car due to his aggressive behavior. The man refused to get in, but when he finally did, he began to bang his head against the cage and kick at deputies. Officials say the man was removed from the cage car and given protective head gear to prevent him from hurting himself anymore. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of a cut to his head.

Once released from the hospital, Robert Allen Millikan was charged with three counts of felony assault on a government official inflicting injury, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, and more.

He was placed in jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

