HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies are trying to get a man to come outside of a home on Braddock Road in High Point Monday morning.

Captain Hall says a deputy was serving civil papers to a man who lives inside the home. He says when the man answered the door, he pushed the deputy back, shut the door, and locked himself inside.

Several other deputies were then called to the scene.

Captain Hall says one deputy reported hearing a gunshot from inside the home, and since then, negotiators have not been able to make contact with the man. However, they are still trying to reach him.

Deputies do not believe anyone else is inside the home, and they don't know if the man has harmed himself.

Nearby homes have been evacuated.

Hall did not know the contents of the civil papers, but says they were not arrest warrants.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we gather more information.

