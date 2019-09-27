Was it worth it?

Surveillance video from the Bearded Goat bar in downtown Greensboro showed a man break into the bar around 4am on Thursday, September 19th.

The first outdoor camera showed the man walk past the bar's front door while looking inside. The second outdoor camera showed the man jump over the wall of the bar's patio.

The man then took off his shirt and wrapped it around his head as a disguise. According to the video, the man surveyed the patio area near the entrance to the bar. After a couple minutes, the man used a brick to smash through the glass door, then go inside.

A surveillance camera inside showed him hop over the bar area and go for the liquor bottles behind it.

A different camera angle showed the man frantically grabbing bottles of liquor and setting them on the bar. He then hopped back over the bar and grabbed two of the bottles before leaving the same way he came in.

Owner Seth Mapes said the man caused more than $1,000 in damage for $75 worth of liquor. He's hopeful the surveillance video will help catch the criminal.

The crime came just weeks before the Bearded Goat celebrates its third anniversary. The bar has been a staple along South Elm Street since it opened in 2016.

Owners opened a second location in Greensboro's Revolution Mill in June 2019.