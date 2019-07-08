RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting several people inside.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says Daniel Lloga forced his way into a home on Fairview Drive in Trinity, assaulted the victims there and left. The assault happened on Tuesday.

Deputies found Lloga at his Archdale home and arrested him. Lloga was charged with:

Felony Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure

Misdemeanor Simple Assault

Misdemeanor Assault on a Female

