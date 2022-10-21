Man burned alive after crashing into a tree in Stokes Co.

Troopers identified 28-year-old Tyler Campbell of Walnut Cove as the driver behind the wheel. He did not survive.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man was burned alive in his car after crashing into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers.

It happened on Sunday.

North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.

Troopers identified the man at 28-year-old Tyler Campbell of Walnut Cove as the man behind the wheel.

No other cars were involved, and he was the only one inside the vehicle.

