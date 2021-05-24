Man caught in crossfire shot at gas station in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the shooting occurred Monday at the Citgo gas station on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the shooting occurred Monday at the Citgo gas station on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police said the man was shot in his thigh after pulling up to a gas pump at the same time as the shooting in the parking lot.

The man has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police said the Citgo was also shot but none of the employees were struck during the gunfire.