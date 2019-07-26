SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two NC SBI Bomb Squad agents are are in the hospital with injuries from an explosion. The NC SBI office says Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were in Sampson County Thursday night assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search investigators said some bomb-making materials were found. The agents were "conducting a render a safe mission" on those materials when an explosion occurred injuring both agents, the SBI says.

Agent Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. ASAC Luper was later transported to the burn center for treatment as well.

The SBI Office is asking everyone to keep the agents and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they recover.

33-year-old Jimmy Tyndall has been taken into custody and charged in connection to the investigation.

The investigation started after officers stopped Tyndall Thursday afternoon for speeding. A Sampson County Sheriff K9 alerted deputies to drugs in the car. During a search of the car, officers found explosive devices and took Tyndall into custody. They later executed a search warrant at his house, where officers said they saw bomb-making materials "in plain sight," in a cabin on the property.

The SBI Bomb Squad was then called to assist with the search and removal of the materials.

Tyndall is facing seven charges in connection with the traffic stop and explosion.

Tyndall is charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of mephedrone, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $151,000 secured bond.