Man charged after crashing SUV into Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was charged after Burlington police said he intentionally crashed an SUV into the police department.

Maurice Dale Swiggett, 66, of Graham was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon.

Swiggett turned himself in Tuesday at the Alamance County Jail.

Burlington police said in November, Swiggett crashed a car into the front doors of the building injuring an employee. The employee is doing okay since being injured.