Man charged after hitting 187 mph along N. Carolina highway

The driver hit 187 mph in an area with a speed limit of 65 mph. He ended up crashing into some bushes while trying to avoid stop sticks. No one was hurt.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a man is facing numerous charges after speeding at nearly 190 mph along Interstate 95 over the weekend.

A State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the driver Sunday after he sped through a work zone on the interstate, TV station WRAL reported.

The car reached a maximum of 187 mph in an area with a posted limit of 65. Troopers say the man eventually crashed into bushes in the Four Oaks area while attempting to avoid stop sticks.