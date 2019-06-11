DANVILLE, Va. — Danville Police arrested an 81-year-old man after they said he hit a girl while she was trying to cross the street at her school bus stop.

It happened Wednesday afternoon just after 2:30 p.m. Police said the school bus stopped at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Haynesworth Drive to let the 12-year-old girl off the bus.

Witnesses told police the school bus had its warning lights and stop arm up and while the girl was crossing a pick-up truck hit her.

Police said the girl was conscious at the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital. David Maurice Durham was charged with Passing a Stopped School Bus.

