GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man was arrested after shooting at the Armed Forces Career Center building on Battleground Avenue.

The shooting occurred Monday night just before 6:30 p.m.

James Alexander Cooper, 36, of Greensboro is charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling and carrying a concealed weapon.