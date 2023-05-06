Man charged after shooting into car with woman inside in Winston-Salem, police say

Police said a 24-year-old man shot into a woman's car as she was driving away.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after firing shots into a car with a woman inside, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 1000 block of Nancy Lane on May 1 on a call about discharging firearms in the area around 6:30 p.m.

Officers discovered several spent handgun shell casings in the road. Both the victim and the suspect had left the scene before police arrived.

A short time after the victim later identified as Nadia Lowe, 22, called from another location and told police the suspect was at her home with a gun.

Police went to Lowe's location but the suspect had left the scene before police arrived.

After an initial investigation, police determined Lowe and the suspect later identified as Krisean Leggette, 24, and Lowe were involved in a disturbance on Nancy Lane when Lowe got into her car and began to drive away. As she was driving away Leggette shot into her car and into the air. Lowe's car sustained damage from the shooting.

On May 2 detectives with the Winston Salem Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Division (FIID) and Violent Firearms Investigations Team (VFIT) continued investigating the shooting, and detectives with VFIT issued a warrant for arrest for Leggette for discharging firearms into occupied vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, and discharging firearm in city limits.

Members of the Winston Salem Police Department’s Gang Unit, Gun Crime Reduction Unit (GCRU) and Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) took Leggette into custody Friday shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Stoney Glen Drive.

Detectives with WSPD VFIT obtained a search warrant for the residence on Stoney Glen Drive. The search warrant was executed by WSPD Gang Unit and GCRU where they seized drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and a stolen 9mm handgun.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Leggette is also charged with possession a stolen firearm and possession of firearm by felon. Bond has been denied.

