Man charged for robbing Winston Motel in Winston-Salem

Police said a 55-year-old man was arrested after he and another person bound a woman up and robbed her and the motel.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 55-year-old man is in custody after a robbery of a Winston-Salem business.

Police said Jerry McGriff Jr., 55, was arrested Wednesday for the robbery of the Winston Motel on May 20.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the Winston Motel at 3075 Reidsville Road on May 20 on a report of a robbery around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered two suspects with guns had approached a 53-year-old woman who worked at the motel and was cleaning one of the rooms.

The suspects bound her up and stole property from her and the motel. They then went to an office where a man who also worked for the motel had barricaded himself in the backroom. After confronting the man, the suspects left the motel.

The woman suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

The Winston Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division assumed investigative responsibility for the robbery and McGriff was identified as a suspect in the robbery. Warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping were issued for McGriff.

On Wednesday, members of the Winston Salem Police Department’s SWAT team located and arrested McGriff at his apartment.

The Criminal Investigations Divisions Robbery Unit executed a search warrant of his apartment and found evidence related to the robbery and kidnapping.

McGriff was served his warrants and an additional charge of firearm by felon due to a firearm found during the search.

McGriff is being held with no bond allowed.

He is set to appear in court on June 30, 2024.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

