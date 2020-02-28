GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified two people relating to a deadly car crash also involving a tractor trailer.

The Highway Patrol said 47-year-old Brian Lee Green died as a result to the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 59-year-old William Anthony Miller is charged in connection to the crash that killed Green.

Troopers say Miller was driving a tractor-trailer and moved left of center, hitting several cars, eventually hitting Green's SUV head-on.

The Highway Patrol says Miller is currently in stable condition and has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor-Vehicle, Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia, and Left of Center Violation.

They're currently investigating the crash that occurred Thursday on Sandy Ridge Road at the intersection of Kendale Road in Guilford County.

The Highway Patrol said Miller was traveling south on Sandy Ridge Road in a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer, registered to AirGas of Lawrenceville, G.A. Investigators say the tanker trailer was loaded with Anhydrous Ammonia.

Troopers say Miller traveled left of center and hit John Hampton Wilkie who was driving a pickup truck with a utility trailer loaded with equipment. After that, troopers said Miller hit Green's SUV head-on.

Highway Patrol says following the collision, Green then hit Roshan Ham who was driving a 2012 Ford van that was stopped on the intersection of Kendale Road.

Troopers say Green’s car traveled off the roadway and came to rest on the shoulder of Kendale Road, and the car crash ended with both Wilkie and Ham’s cars coming to a rest in the roadway.

Investigators say Green died at the scene, and both Miller and Green were taken to nearby hospitals.

Troopers say traveling left of center remains “the primary contributing factor” in the accident.

Troopers say Miller is scheduled to appear in Guilford County District Court on Monday.

OTHER STORIES

1 dead in head-on crash with chemical truck: Police

Guilford County Schools music teacher resigns after parents come forward with allegations of abuse

2nd Case Of Rabies In Guilford County Confirmed

UNCG suspends study abroad program in South Korea due to coronavirus concerns

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775