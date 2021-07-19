Man arrested in Sinaloa cartel shootout that killed Union Academy basketball coach

Gar-yon-ded-weh Stepney was found in Greensboro and has been charged with 1st-degree murder.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man previously deemed armed and dangerous is now facing a 1st-degree murder charge for killing a beloved Union County teacher and basketball coach during an April 2021 shootout.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 41-year-old Gar-yon-ded-weh Stepney on Monday, July 19. Stepney was located in Greensboro and taken into custody with help from U.S. Marshals. Bond for Stepney has not been issued as of writing, and the investigation is continuing.

The shootout on April 8 claimed the life of Barney Harris, who taught and coached at Union Academy. According to deputies, Harris and his brother-in-law tried to break into a stash house owned by the Sinaloa cartel to steal drugs. Harris was shot multiple times, and deputies said a bulletproof vest he was wearing wasn't enough to protect him from the ammunition used in the shootout.

Harris' brother-in-law, Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., also killed a drug runner during the shootout and was arrested as well. He has been charged with 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree burglary.