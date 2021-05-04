Man charged in 2018 murder of Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is charged with murder in the death of a 29-year-old woman.
Greensboro police said Robert Spake III, 37, of Greensboro is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joy Laila Grace.
Police said in November of 2018, they responded to a found body at a house on Candllewood Drive. At the time, they said Spake told them the woman committed suicide. However, detectives said evidence revealed the death was not a suicide. The Greensboro Police Department said detectives later determined Spake was lying about the details of the woman’s death.
Spake was placed in the Guilford County jail with no bond.