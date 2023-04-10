21-year-old facing attempted murder charges after shooting in Browns Summit, deputies say

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Malik Lamont Scales is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday for attempted murder after a shooting in Browns Summit, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Guilford County deputies said they received a call to the 7000 block of Doggett Road about a shooting around 6:35 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

After an investigation, detectives charged 21-year-old Malik Lamont Scales with:

Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Felony Attempted First-Degree Murder

Misdemeanor Assault in the Presence of a Minor

Scales was placed behind bars and received a $700,000 secured bond.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please call Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Media inquiries should be directed to Public Information Officer Bria Evans at 336-641-2752.

