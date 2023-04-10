21-year-old facing attempted murder charges after shooting in Browns Summit, deputies say

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday for attempted murder after a shooting in Browns Summit, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Guilford County deputies said they received a call to the 7000 block of Doggett Road about a shooting around 6:35 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.
EMS took the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries.
After an investigation, detectives charged 21-year-old Malik Lamont Scales with:
- Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
- Felony Attempted First-Degree Murder
- Misdemeanor Assault in the Presence of a Minor
Scales was placed behind bars and received a $700,000 secured bond.
If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please call Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Media inquiries should be directed to Public Information Officer Bria Evans at 336-641-2752.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.