x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

21-year-old facing attempted murder charges after shooting in Browns Summit, deputies say

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Malik Lamont Scales is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday for attempted murder after a shooting in Browns Summit, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Guilford County deputies said they received a call to the 7000 block of Doggett Road about a shooting around 6:35 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries. 

After an investigation, detectives charged 21-year-old Malik Lamont Scales with: 

  • Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
  •  Felony Attempted First-Degree Murder 
  • Misdemeanor Assault in the Presence of a Minor

Scales was placed behind bars and received a $700,000 secured bond.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please call Detective D. Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Media inquiries should be directed to Public Information Officer Bria Evans at 336-641-2752. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The RiverRun Film Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary

Before You Leave, Check This Out