Trucker charged in crash that killed CMPD officer to face a grand jury

Goodwin was hit and killed along Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The truck driver charged in connection with the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Mia Goodwin is expected to face a grand jury following his appearance in court Monday.

In Monday's court proceedings, Daniel Morgan, 50, of High Point, was granted a continuance and is expected to face a grand jury where he will be indicted.

There are no statements being made at this time.

Morgan was charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles following a crash on Dec. 22 on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte. Goodwin died at the scene. Three other CMPD officers were taken to the hospital.

Court records allege that Morgan removed a device from his truck to try and hinder the investigation. State troopers said Morgan's trailer wasn't supposed to be operated yet and had fictitious plates.

Goodwin, a six-year veteran with CMPD, had recently returned to the force following the birth of her third child.

WCNC Charlotte asked Morgan's attorney to comment on the allegations. He issued the following statement:

"There is a time for all things. This is a time to mourn, reflect and pay tribute to Officer Goodwin’s life. There are no words that can express the extent of Mr. Morgan’s sorrow."

