GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say the man arrested following an officer-involved shooting is a person-of-interest wanted in a Danville, Virginia homicide.

Greensboro Police were assisting Danville Homicide detectives in the apprehension of 30-year-old Diairion Marqui Davis in the 3100 block of Cottage Place on Monday afternoon.

Police say Davis pulled a gun out as officers tried to arrest him. Officers then shot at Davis, striking him. Davis was taken to a local hospital and has non-life threatening injuries. The officers involved were not hurt.

Police were attempting to serve Davis a warrant for possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon. He now faces this charge along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and another charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

RELATED | Danvillle Man Dies After Being Found Shot

© 2018 WFMY