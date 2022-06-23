Man charged in rental scheme but more victims could be out there, Winston-Salem police say

Police said Khalil Rynes entered agreements with multiple people, putting them up in vacant houses.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own.

They said Khalil Rynes entered agreements with multiple people, putting them up in vacant houses. However, police said he did not own the properties. Investigators said he took nearly $55,000 from the tenants. Police said he even permitted them to complete renovations to the properties. They also said he threatened the tenants, to keep them from going to the police.

Investigators believe there are many other victims who've yet to come forward. He's charged with multiple counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of breaking and entering.

He was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center where he received a secured bond of $102,500.

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.