Man charged with animal cruelty tortured, killed animals, posted videos on social media

Police arrested Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, of Winston-Salem. He's charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing animal cruelty charges for killing and torturing animals, according to police.

Police said Crime Stoppers received a tip after they said Dewald trapped, tortured and killed small animals and then posted videos on social media. Investigators said PETA provided videos showing Dewald killing the animals.