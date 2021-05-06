Man charged with arson, animal cruelty after dog dies in Thomasville house fire

The Thomasville Police Department said Donnie Allen Harmon, 33, was arrested in connection with a house fire on April 11.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man is facing arson, animal cruelty, insurance fraud among other charges following a house fire.

The Thomasville Police Department said Donnie Allen Harmon, 33, was arrested in connection with a house fire on April 11. The Thomasville Fire Department said the house on Veach Court was fully engulfed in flames and was completely destroyed by the fire. The family wasn’t at home during the fire, but the dog died as a result. Fire crews said a neighbor’s house also sustained fire damage.

The Thomasville Police Department and the Davidson County Fire Investigation Task Force started an investigation into the fire. They said investigators examined the fire extensively and collected evidence that was sent to the North Carolina State Laboratory. The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office then obtained warrants on Harmon.

He’s charged with felonious burning of personal property, felonious cruelty to animals, first degree arson, two counts of felonious insurance fraud, and fraudulently burning of a dwelling.

He was also served an outstanding warrant in Henrico County, Virginia, for embezzlement.