GRAHAM, N.C. — A man accused of breaking into a home and assaulting an 11-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday.

Brandon Oliver broke into a home on Sylvan School Road in Graham on July 3, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home and learned the girl was assaulted during the invasion.

Probable cause was established for an arrest warrant. Oliver was taken to the Alamance County Jail and received a $150,000 secured bond. Oliver is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Oliver, 35, was charged with Felony First Degree Burglary and Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child. This case remains under investigation and more charges are possible. Anyone with information should call the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.

