BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have made an arrest in Wednesday morning's shooting on Elm Street in Burlington.

Travis Currie was arrested by Mebane Police and charged with Attempted Murder, First Degree Kidnapping and Violation of a Pre-Trial Release Order after a woman was shot. Currie, 31, and the woman had a previous relationship, according to police.

The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The 30-year-old woman is expected to recover, according to police. Her name was not released. Neighbors say they heard several gunshots.

Currie is being held with no bond at Alamance County Jail.

Police blocked off a stretch of Elm St. between Spence St. and Smith St. during the investigation. A tweet was sent out around 2 a.m. indicating authorities were at the scene.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

Woman Shot in Burlington, Police Looking For Suspect

