A man was arrested after breaking into a home, stealing money, and a car at gunpoint Thursday.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 11:23 p.m. at Lowland Drive in Martinsville.

Police say, Robert Mathews,51, broke into the home armed with an assault-style rifle.

Once inside, he demanded cash, drugs, and the victim's car keys.

One shot was reportedly fired while Mathews was in the home.

After leaving in the victim's car, Mathews crashed in the 2100 block of Preston Road.

Friday morning, deputies found Mathews walking in the 1600 block of the same road at 9:07 a.m.

Mathews was taken into custody and charged with Breaking & entering at night, Robbery, Larceny of a motor vehicle, Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Shooting in an occupied dwelling.

He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

