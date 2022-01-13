x
Man charged with child abuse after 10-month-old baby has seizure

Police said the baby boy is in critical condition after having a seizure.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is charged with child abuse after a 10-month-old boy had a seizure.

The Burlington Police Department said the man, Tyrek Khalil Jacobs, 21, of Burlington is charged with intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury.

Police said the boy is at a regional hospital and is in critical condition after having a seizure on Jan. 7 in the area of James Drive.

Investigators said due to the details and circumstances of the injuries they became involved and started an investigation into the events leading up to the boy’s medical emergency. Jacobs is in the Alamance County Jail on a $1 million bond.

