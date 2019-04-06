WENTWORTH, N.C. — An impaired driver, in a pickup truck, hit a Rockingham County Sheriff deputy's car around 8:00 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Kaleb Shelton was stopped behind a car turning into a driveway on Worsham Mill Road, and that's when Eric Wade slammed into the back of the patrol car, investigators say.

The deputy got out of his car and checked to see if Wade was okay. He then reported the crash to Rockingham County 911 and asked for a NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper to investigate the crash.

After investigating the crash, the Trooper charged Wade with Driving While Impaired. The sheriff's office says there were outstanding arrest warrants on Wade out of Virginia.

Wade nor deputy Shelton were injured in the crash. Eric Dustin Wade was put in the Rockingham County Detention Center.

