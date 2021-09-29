Infant injured in I-74 shooting, man charged in Randolph Co.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said a bullet grazed the infant’s leg during the shooting in July.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Randolph County is facing several charges accused of a shooting on I-74 that injured an infant.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said a bullet grazed the infant’s leg during the shooting in July, involving two vehicles that also resulted in an accident.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the crash on I-74 near mile marker 92, east of Cedar Square Road. Deputies discovered two vehicles one on the westbound side of I-74 and the other in the median on the eastbound side.

Investigators said someone in one of the vehicles fired several shots at the other vehicle just before the accident. They also said the gunman got away. The injured infant and a man were taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

Investigators later obtained warrants on Sept. 15 for Jakeith Sabreyonn Hargrove of High Point. He’s charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury and four counts of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.