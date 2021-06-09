Man charged with killing two motorcyclists extradited to Rockingham Co.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Martin Calvin Cox Jr., of Browns Summit, is in Rockingham County in custody.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from May 26 and covers news details obtained through search warrants in the case.

A man charged in a deadly highway shooting in Rockingham County who was captured recently near Louisville, Kentucky was extradited to North Carolina.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Martin Calvin Cox Jr., of Browns Summit, is in custody in Rockingham County.

Investigators said in May, Cox shot three people riding motorcycles on Highway 29 near Reidsville in the area of the Barnes Street overpass. Two of the victims died from the shooting.

Cox was captured in Shepherdsville located in Bullitt County, Kentucky.