BROWNS SUMMIT, NC (WFMY) - A man has been charged after a 66-year-old man was found dead at his home Monday.

Jerry Wayne Powell was found dead in the 5800 block of Turner Smith Road in Browns Summit around 5:30 p.m.

Trenton Wess McIntyre was arrested for murder in connection with Powell's death. McIntyre, 31, was an associate of Powell's according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. McIntyre was also charged with Felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. He's being held in the Greensboro jail without bond.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 508-8834 or text keyword Badboyz and your tip to 274637.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY