GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The driver involved in the death of a UNC Greensboro student is now being charged with second-degree murder, according to Greensboro Police.

18-Year-old Ahmed Sinada of Greensboro was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle stemming from a crash near campus on Nov. 13.

RELATED | UNCG Student Found Dead In Upside Down Mercedes; 18-Year-Old Driver Charged: Police

That night, Greensboro Police found a 2016 Mercedes upside down in a parking lot around Oakland Avenue and Chapman Court around 11:30. Inside, police found passenger Cameron May dead. The driver, Sinada, left the area before police found and arrested him.

May, 22, was a UNCG student.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY